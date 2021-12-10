GCC Halal Cosmetics Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Amara Halal Cosmetics, The Halal Cosmetics Company, PHB Ethical Beauty, OnePure and Sampure Minerals

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Halal Cosmetics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC halal cosmetics market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the report continuously tracks and evaluates the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



In the GCC region, the wide presence of the Muslim population along with the increasing compliance of halal certification is currently augmenting the demand for halal cosmetics. Additionally, the rising health concerns towards the high prevalence of various skin disorders due to synthetic and alcohol-based cosmetic ingredients are also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the market is also driven by the rising working women population in the region, thereby catalyzing the purchase of high-quality and premium halal cosmetics.

Moreover, several foreign brands are introducing halal cosmetics into their product portfolios to cater to the specific needs and preferences of the consumers in the GCC region. Additionally, the emergence of e-commerce platforms that offer diverse product options, door-step delivery, secured payment gateways, etc., are also expected to drive the market for halal cosmetics across the region.



Breakup by Product Type:

Personal Care

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrances

Others

Color Cosmetics

Face Cosmetics

Eyes Cosmetics

Lips Cosmetics

Nail Cosmetics

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Qatar

Turkey

Others

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amara Halal Cosmetics, Clara International Beauty Group, Iba Cosmetics, Lush, OnePure LLC, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., Sampure Minerals and The Halal Cosmetics Company.



How has the GCC halal cosmetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the GCC halal cosmetics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the GCC halal cosmetics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Amara Halal Cosmetics

Clara International Beauty Group

IBA Cosmetics

Lush

OnePure LLC

PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd.

Sampure Minerals

The Halal Cosmetics Company

