The Global Paints and Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 39.68 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period

82% during the forecast period. Our report on the paints and coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the real estate and construction industry and the demand for paints and coatings from the automotive industry. In addition, growth in the real estate and construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The paints and coatings market analysis includes technology, type, and application segments and geographic landscape.



The paints and coatings market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

• Others



By Resin Type

• Acrylic resins

• Epoxy resins

• Polyurethane resins

• Alkyd resins

• Others



By Application

• Industrial

• Architectural



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth in marine industryas one of the prime reasons driving the paints and coatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on paints and coatings market covers the following areas:

• Paints and coatings market sizing

• Paints and coatings market forecast

• Paints and coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paints and coatings market vendors that include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Also, the paints and coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

