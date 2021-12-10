Global Portable Toilet Rental Market Report 2021-2028: Focus on Construction, Special Events, Recreational, Commercial

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Toilet Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Standard, Luxury), By Application (Construction, Special Events, Recreational, Commercial), By Technology, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable toilet rental market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.5 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028

Increasing infrastructural development, particularly in regions like the Asia Pacific, is expanding the scope of the market. The construction of an 850km-long-road in Indonesia including new sections of the Trans-Sumatran highway, major road and rail projects underway in Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney in Australia, and an investment of USD 109 billion on roads and highways in India by 2023 are some of the major infrastructural projects that are underway. All of these projects are fueling the need for portable toilet rental services.



The increasing number of residential, hotel and social infrastructural projects is also propelling the demand for portable toilets. The application of green materials to sustainable buildings has become a common consideration in modern housing designs as well as construction techniques because of their environmental benefits and a significant return on investment for homeowners. Rental service providers offer a variety of options catering to the different needs and requirements of customers.

Based on the type of events, deluxe models that offer more room than the standard ones are being preferred. Renting services comprising cleaning and drainage facilities and pickup and delivery services are widely preferred by customers.



In order to meet the increasing demand for portable toilets rentals, companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities to boost production.



Moreover, companies are continuously working to make their portable toilet units more convenient and user-friendly so that they can be used at several locations and for various purposes. These factors present the portable toilet rental services market with immense scope for growth.

Increasing innovation and new product development by companies with respect to features, functionality, and raw material have piqued the interest of consumers for these products. For instance, the development of SL2 toilets across the globe has resulted in the rapid adoption of these products by various manufacturers such as Shorelink. These toilets have proven to be durable with fewer replacement needs, resulting in greater product popularity among rental companies.

Portable Toilet Rental Market Report Highlights

The construction segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.1% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028

The standard portable toilet segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.9% in 2020 and is estimated to ascend with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period

The Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.1% in 2020

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Portable Toilet Rental Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Portable Toilet Rental Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Portable Toilet Rental Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Portable Toilet Rental Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Portable Toilet Rental Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Sanitech

Satellite Industries, Inc.

ADCO Group

B&B Portable Toilets

PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation

United Site Services Inc

Biffs, Inc.

Halco Portables

Handi-Can Portable Toilets

West Coast Disposal Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tctplx