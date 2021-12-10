North America Laser Marking Machine Market Outlook to 2027: 7.4% Compound Annual Growth Forecast During 2021-2027

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Laser Marking Machine Market By Type, By Application, By Country, Growth Potential, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Laser Marking Machine Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The rising adoption of laser marking machines in automation procedures for mass manufacturing is estimated to bolster the growth of the laser market machine market. In addition, laser marking systems are apt for marking logos, matrix codes, and bar codes, on approximately every kind of material.

The high adoption rate of the latest technologies and equipment in this region is expected to open new growth prospects for the laser marking machine manufacturers. In addition, the presence of many big giants across this region is estimated to augment the growth of the laser marking machine market in the coming years. With the advancement in technology, several companies are increasingly adopting and investing in modern machines and devices.

This is one of the factors that is expected to support the growth of the laser marking machine in this region. In addition, the strong healthcare system and the strict government norms regarding medical devices and equipment have pushed manufacturers of different medical devices and kits to invest in advanced marking machines to clearly mention all the required information on their products. These aspects is expected to further bolster the growth of the regional laser marking machine market.

The US market dominated the North America Medical Laser Marking Machine Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $87.9 million by 2027.

The Canadian market is forecast to experience a CAGR of 10.4% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, the Mexican market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2021 - 2027).

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd., Telesis Technologies, Inc., Videojet Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Trotec Laser GmbH (Trodat), Epilog Laser, 600 Group PLC (TKMA Electrox, Inc.), MECCO, LaserStar Technologies Corporation and Gravotech Marking.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Type

Fiber Laser

CO2 Laser

Green Laser

UV Laser

Others

By Application

Machine Tool

Electronics & Microelectronics

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace

Packaging

Military

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Market Players

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Telesis Technologies, Inc.

Videojet Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Trotec Laser GmbH (Trodat)

Epilog Laser

600 Group PLC (TKMA Electrox, Inc.)

MECCO

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Gravotech Marking



