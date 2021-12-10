Asia Pacific Instant Dry Yeast Market Industry Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Koninklijke, Kerry Group, Biorigin, Pakmaya, Lallemand, and Angel Yeast Co

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Instant Dry Yeast Market By Packaging, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Instant Dry Yeast Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The bread industry is highly profitable in this region and its growth is rapidly increasing. This surge in its growth is due to the surge in the purchasing power of the customers, swift urbanization, and the busy schedules of the working population.

Thus, Asia-Pacific is witnessing high demand for on-the-go breakfast products that are accountable to fuel the demand for instant dry yeast. In addition, the demand for alcoholic beverages like beer and wine is increasing in nations such as Japan, China, and India. Thus, these aspects are highly responsible to augment the growth of the regional instant dry yeast market.

Additionally, factors such as growing western influence and rising health concerns of customers among the population of Asia-Pacific are propelling the demand for instant dry yeast. Moreover, yeast is used as a key ingredient in various industries like beverages, snacks, bakery, and bioethanol in fermentation technology, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of the regional instant dry yeast market over the coming years.

Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Pouch, Bottle and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Household, Food Services, Bakery and Confectionery, QSR and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience stores, E-commerce and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke DSM N.V., ACH Food Companies, Inc. (Associated British Foods), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group PLC, Biorigin, Pakmaya, Lallemand, Inc., Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Lesaffre Group, and Foodchem International Corporation.



Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Packaging

Pouch

Bottle and

Others

By End User

Household

Food Services

Bakery and Confectionery

QSR and

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience stores

E-commerce

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

ACH Food Companies, Inc. (Associated British Foods)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Kerry Group PLC

Biorigin

Pakmaya

Lallemand, Inc.

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Lesaffre Group

Foodchem International Corporation

