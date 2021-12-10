The Global Dry Shampoo Market is expected to grow by $ 1.21 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 11.48% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry Shampoo Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05115015/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dry shampoo market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation leading to product premiumization and expanding salon and spa market. In addition, product innovation leading to product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dry shampoo market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The dry shampoo market is segmented as below:

By Product

• regular dry shampoo

• natural and organic dry shampoo



By Distribution Channel

• offline

• online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the evolving demographics and lifestylesas one of the prime reasons driving the dry shampoo market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dry shampoo market covers the following areas:

• Dry shampoo market sizing

• Dry shampoo market forecast

• Dry shampoo market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dry shampoo market vendors that include Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the dry shampoo market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

