Dried Peas Global Market Report 2021: Increasing Shift Toward Veganism is Driving Growth, with Market Forecast to Reach $5.58 billion in 2025

The global dried peas market is expected to grow from $4.01 billion in 2020 to $4.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12%.

The growth is mainly due to increasing number of people shifting to veganism and increasing health conscious customers. The market is expected to reach $5.58 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.29%.



Dried peas companies are increasingly offering pea protein based powder which can be incorporated in ready-to-drink beverages, baked goods, and dairy foods. Pea protein has a higher concentration of protein and well-balanced profile of amino acids and can be used as a substitute for egg protein in products such as mayonnaise and as an alternative to soy and wheat gluten. For instance, in 2019, US based food company, Cargill launched a new versatile pea protein powder Radipure, which is made from non-GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) dried peas.



The increasing number of individuals preferring a healthy lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of the dried peas market in the coming years. A healthy lifestyle in people nowadays helps fight illness, focuses on a strong immune system to prevent fight infections, and more energy.

In recent years, people have been taking care of their health and hence lot of them are shifting towards a vegetarian diet as it would lead to lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol levels, which reduces the chance of a heart attack and stroke. For instance, according to FMCG Gurus 2020 survey report, 59% of consumers around the world have become more conscious about their health. This has increased the market for plant-based proteins as well which include, peas, lentils, beans, and soy products.



The countries covered in the Dried Peas market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

