The Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor Market is expected to grow by $ 262.80 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period

80 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period. The report on the electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by longer life cycle and high capacitance of EDLCs. In addition, longer life cycle is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• automotive

• energy sector

• consumer electronics

• industrials

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing replacement of rechargeable batteries in electric vehiclesas one of the prime reasons driving the electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market covers the following areas:

• Electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market sizing

• Electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market forecast

• Electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market vendors that include CAP-XX Ltd, Eaton Corp. Plc, Kyocera Corp., Maxwell Technologies Inc., NICHICON Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic Corp., Skeleton Technologies GmbH, TDK Corp., and Yageo Corp. Also, the electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

