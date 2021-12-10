The Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market is expected to grow by $ 239.90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114943/?utm_source=GNW

90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period. Our report on the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in awareness programs for HIV testing and the growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV. In addition, rise in awareness programs for HIV testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Diagnostic centers

• Hospitals and clinics



By Type

• HIV rapid immunoassay test

• HIV rapid molecular diagnostic test



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the high prevalence of HIVas one of the prime reasons driving the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market covers the following areas:

• Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market sizing

• Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market forecast

• Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Trinity Biotech Plc. Also, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



