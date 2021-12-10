The Global Disposable Slippers Market is expected to grow by $ 107.86 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Slippers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114941/?utm_source=GNW

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the disposable slippers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of multiple marketing and promotional strategies by key competitors and expanding tourism and hospitality industry. In addition, the adoption of multiple marketing and promotional strategies by key competitors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The disposable slippers market analysis includes product, end-user, distribution channel, and material segments and geographic landscape.



The disposable slippers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Closed-toe

• Open-toe

• Flip-flop



By End-user

• Hotels

• Spa centers

• Hospitals

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Material

• Terry cloth

• Waffle material

• Non-woven

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of online platforms for the sale of spa- and hotel-disposable productsas one of the prime reasons driving the disposable slippers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on disposable slippers market covers the following areas:

• Disposable slippers market sizing

• Disposable slippers market forecast

• Disposable slippers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable slippers market vendors that include Appearus Products Corp., Bob Barker Co. Inc., Boca Terry, Cellucap Manufacturing, Dispowear Sterite Co., Huini USA Beauty LLC, LSL HEALTHCARE Inc., Star Linen USA, Stitch India Clothing Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Universal Textiles UK Ltd. Also, the disposable slippers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

