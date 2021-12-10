Hypoglycemia Epidemiology Global and Historical Trends 2020-2030

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypoglycemia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher epidemiologists utilized nationally representative and country-specific peer-reviewed journal articles to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth analysis and forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of hypoglycemia.

For the 7MM, hypoglycemia cases attributed to T1D, T2D, and all diabetes were segmented by age, sex, and severity. Finally, historical data were evaluated in all 7MM to strengthen the forecast by more accurately capturing changes in incidence throughout the forecast period.



The publisher epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of hypoglycemia attributed to T1D and T2D in the 7MM will grow by an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.21% over the next 10 years, from 1,483,850 cases in 2020 to 1,515,114 cases in 2030.

Diagnosed incident cases of non-diabetic hypoglycemia will increase from 479,409 cases in 2020 to 489,344 cases in 2030 in the 7MM, at an AGR of 0.21%. These trends mirror changes in the underlying, at-risk populations, such as the rising incidence of T2D, the most common type of diabetes. While hypoglycemia has long been recognized as an inevitable consequence of diabetes therapy, it is being increasingly viewed as a potentially preventable cause of impaired quality of life and mortality.



The Hypoglycemia Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of Hypoglycemia in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of hypoglycemia attributed to type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The diagnosed incident cases are segmented by age (0-9 years, and by 10-year age groups for age 10 years up to 80 years and older) and sex. The diagnosed incident cases of hypoglycemia attributed to all diabetes are additionally segmented by severity (non-severe versus severe) and, among severe cases, by hospitalized incident cases. The diagnosed incident cases of hypoglycemia in the non-diabetic and bariatric surgery populations are also forecasted.

The hypoglycemia epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global hypoglycemia markets.

Quantify patient populations in the global hypoglycemia markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for hypoglycemia therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of the hypoglycemia population by age, sex, and severity.



