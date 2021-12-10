The Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 1.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096253/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the furniture wood coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for application on medium-density fiber products and expeditious growth in wooden furniture market in APAC. In addition, the increased demand for application on medium-density fiber products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The furniture wood coatings market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The furniture wood coatings market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Solvent-borne

• Water-borne

• Radiation-cured

• Powder coating



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the stringent government regulations to reduce harmful emissionsas one of the prime reasons driving the furniture wood coatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on furniture wood coatings market covers the following areas:

• Furniture wood coatings market sizing

• Furniture wood coatings market forecast

• Furniture wood coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading furniture wood coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Jotun AS, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Also, the furniture wood coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

