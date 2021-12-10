The Global Functional Additives Market is expected to grow by $ 973.33 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Additives Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096214/?utm_source=GNW

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the functional additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from the packaging industry and the rising demand from developing countries. In addition, the growing demand from the packaging industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The functional additives market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The functional additives market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Oxygen scavengers

• UV stabilizers

• Antistatic agents

• Antimicrobial additives

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



By Application

• foods and beverages

• pharmaceutical and healthcare

• personal care and cosmetics

• others



This study identifies the growing demand from the pharmaceutical industryas one of the prime reasons driving the functional additives market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on functional additives market covers the following areas:

• Functional additives market sizing

• Functional additives market forecast

• Functional additives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional additives market vendors that include ADEKA Corp., ALTANA AG, Amcor Plc, Avient Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Milliken and Co., Sabo Spa, and Solvay SA. Also, the functional additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

