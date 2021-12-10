Johnson Outdoors Reports Record Sales and Earnings for Fiscal Year 2021

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced higher revenue and earnings for the fiscal year ending October 1, 2021. Continued high demand for products in Fishing, Camping and Watercraft Recreation propelled a 26 percent increase in sales as operating profit grew 56.6 percent and net income rose 51 percent over the prior fiscal year. Fourth quarter net sales rose slightly above the prior year quarter’s unprecedented results.

“Johnson Outdoors had an exceptional year, driven by people’s continued interest in spending time outdoors. Fishing, Camping and Watercraft Recreation saw strong sales during all four quarters, with Diving beginning to recover in the third and fourth fiscal quarters. While ongoing global supply chain disruptions remain challenging, we’re pleased with our results and our employees’ hard work to continue to meet demand and deliver the best outdoor experiences possible,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on our key strategic drivers—understanding our consumers, sustaining innovation leadership, identifying new sources and paths of growth in our markets, and continually optimizing our digital consumer experience—to ensure our portfolio of market-leading brands is well-positioned for success.”

FISCAL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ongoing strong consumer demand in Fishing, Camping and Watercraft Recreation
  • Innovation and new product success
  • Record operating profits and net income
  • Strong, debt-free balance sheet
  • Increased quarterly dividend to shareholders 43 percent

FISCAL 2021 RESULTS
Total Company revenue grew 26 percent to $751.7 million versus fiscal 2020 revenue of $594.2 million. Key factors in the year-over-year comparison were:

  • Fishing revenue increased 23 percent due to continued demand across all product lines
  • Camping grew 51 percent due to higher sales in both Jetboil® and Eureka®
  • Watercraft Recreation sales rose 59 percent due to continued high demand across all product categories, including the Sportsman line
  • Diving sales were up 14 percent, comparing favorably to the prior fiscal year as markets began to recover from pandemic-related restrictions

Total Company operating profit was $111.3 million in fiscal 2021, which compared favorably to operating profit of $71.1 million in the prior fiscal year. Despite higher raw material and freight costs, gross margins only dipped slightly due to volume efficiencies and favorable product mix. Operating expenses increased $28.9 million versus the prior year due largely to volume-related expenses, but declined as a percentage of sales versus fiscal 2020.

Net income for the fiscal year improved to $83.4 million, or $8.21 per diluted share, a 51 percent improvement versus $55.2 million, or $5.47 per diluted share, in the last fiscal year. The effective tax rate was 26.2 percent compared to the previous fiscal year’s rate of 25.1 percent.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
Total Company net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter were $166.3 million, an increase from the prior fiscal year’s strong fourth quarter sales. Operating profit of $13.6 million in the current year fourth quarter declined from $19.5 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Gross margin declined from the prior year quarter due to increased tariffs, inbound air freight costs and higher cost of goods sold. Operating expenses increased slightly due to higher sales volume-related expenses, but remained consistent with the prior year quarter as a percent of net sales. Net earnings for the fourth quarter were $6.9 million compared to $15.5 million in fiscal 2020.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The Company reported cash and short-term investments of $240.4 million as of October 1, 2021, a $28.0 million increase from the prior year, with no debt on its balance sheet. Depreciation and amortization in fiscal 2021 were $13.4 million compared to $14.9 million in fiscal 2020. Capital spending totaled $21.4 million in fiscal 2021 compared with $15.6 million in fiscal 2020. In September 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a 43 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2021, which was payable on October 29, 2021.

“Heading into fiscal year 2022, we remain focused on managing ongoing global supply chain pressures and related logistics constraints affecting our industry and the marketplace. We’re maintaining higher-than-normal inventory levels to meet demand for our products and we expect near-term margins to be impacted by the pressure on our supply chain,” said David W. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. “Importantly, our balance sheet and healthy cash position enables us to invest in strategic opportunities to strengthen the business, while consistently paying dividends to shareholders.”

WEBCAST
The Company will host a conference call and audio web cast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, December 10, 2021.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment. 

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "anticipate,'' "believe,'' "confident," "could,'' "expect,'' "intend,'' "may,'' "planned,'' "potential,'' "should,'' "will,'' "would'' or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could affect actual results or outcomes include the matters described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 10, 2021, and the following: changes in economic conditions, consumer confidence levels and discretionary spending patterns in key markets; uncertainties stemming from political instability (and its impact on the economies in jurisdictions where the Company has operations), changes in U.S. trade policies, tariffs, and the reaction of other countries to such changes; the global outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected, and may continue to affect, market and economic conditions, and the timing, pricing and continued availability of raw materials and components from our supply chain, along with wide-ranging impacts on employees, customers and various aspects of our operations; the Company’s success in implementing its strategic plan, including its targeted sales growth platforms, innovation focus and its increasing digital presence; litigation costs related to actions of and disputes with third parties, including competitors; the Company’s continued success in its working capital management and cost-structure reductions; the Company’s success in integrating strategic acquisitions; the risk of future write-downs of goodwill or other long-lived assets; the ability of the Company’s customers to meet payment obligations; the impact of actions of the Company’s competitors with respect to product development or enhancement or the introduction of new products into the Company’s markets; movements in foreign currencies, interest rates or commodity costs; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials or the availability of raw materials or components used by the Company; any disruptions in the Company’s supply chain as a result of material fluctuations in the Company’s order volumes and requirements for raw materials and other components necessary to manufacture and produce the Company’s products; the success of the Company’s suppliers and customers and the impact of any consolidation in the industries of the Company’s suppliers and customers; the ability of the Company to deploy its capital successfully; unanticipated outcomes related to outsourcing certain manufacturing processes; unanticipated outcomes related to litigation matters; and adverse weather conditions. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this filing. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(thousands, except per share amounts)     
 THREE MONTHS
ENDED		 TWELVE MONTHS
ENDED
Operating Results October 1
2021		  October 2
2020		   October 1
2021		  October 2
2020		 
Net sales$166,260 $164,681  $751,651 $594,209 
Cost of sales 97,930  90,994   417,526  329,216 
Gross profit 68,330  73,687   334,125  264,993 
Operating expenses 54,739  54,141   222,842  193,923 
Operating profit 13,591  19,546   111,283  71,070 
Interest income, net (85) (66)  (221) (1,270)
Other expense (income), net 3,149  (1,567)  (1,418) (1,362)
Income before income taxes 10,527  21,179   112,922  73,702 
Income tax expense 3,601  5,632   29,541  18,469 
Net income$6,926 $15,547  $83,381 $55,233 
Diluted average common shares outstanding 10,139  10,088   10,120  10,064 
Diluted net income per common share$0.68 $1.53  $8.21 $5.47 
Segment Results     
Net sales:     
Fishing$110,637 $113,904  $553,000 $449,878 
Camping 18,726  15,564   62,921  41,592 
Watercraft Recreation 16,509  15,717   66,603  41,857 
Diving 20,466  19,457   69,447  60,873 
Other/eliminations (78) 39   (320) 9 
Total$166,260 $164,681  $751,651 $594,209 
Operating profit (loss):     
Fishing$14,937 $24,676  $122,490 $95,884 
Camping 3,950  2,803   14,025  4,406 
Watercraft Recreation 1,844  1,692   9,173  (329)
Diving 1,146  626   1,530  (2,576)
Other (8,286) (10,251)  (35,935) (26,315)
Total$13,591 $19,546  $111,283 $71,070 
Balance Sheet Information (End of Period)     
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments   $240,448 $212,437 
Accounts receivable, net    71,321  67,292 
Inventories, net    166,615  97,437 
Total current assets    491,264  388,538 
Total assets    674,287  546,026 
Total current liabilities    137,570  105,607 
Total liabilities    215,782  167,926 
Shareholders� equity    458,505  378,100 


