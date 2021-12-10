World Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028: Growing Trends for e-Learnings have Augmented the Deployment of Next-generation WLAN Infrastructure

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Chipset Type (Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E), By Device Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E chipset market size is estimated to reach USD 43.18 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2028,

Increasing bandwidth capacity demand among consumers and enterprises for providing support for smart devices is one of the key driving factors for the market growth.



Growing trends for e-learnings have augmented the deployment of next-generation WLAN infrastructure across several universities, schools, offices, and residents. Also, accessing the uninterrupted content during online video streaming services has increased the installation of wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E devices across the globe. Resultantly, it is expected to propel the wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E chipsets demand from 2021 to 2028.



With the evolution of industry 4.0., large and medium manufacturers such Ford Motor Company, Ericsson, General Motors Company, and BMW Group are significantly implementing new technologies to transform their facilities into smart factories.

A smart factory integrates various intelligent devices such as IoT sensors, collaborative robots, wireless cameras, and automated guided vehicles (AGV), and others. Providing seamless connectivity to these devices requires next-generation infrastructure, which is expected to accelerate the wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E devices adoption worldwide. Therefore, it is anticipated to fuel their chipsets demand over the next seven years.



Wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E devices support multi-users multi-input multi-output (MU-MIMO) communications. The technology can handle up to 12 downstream and upstream data streams on different frequency bands, such as 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz. With the significant investments in building smart cities globally, the next-generation wireless devices would play a vital role in catering to the need for unified internet connectivity for the mass population in public venues such as bus stands, railway stations, airports. Thus, it is expected to bolster the market growth from 2021 to 2028.



Initially, in Q2 and Q3 of 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the overall production and supply of wi-fi 6 chipsets globally. This was primarily due to the lockdown implemented by the federal governments across key countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and China and the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and international borders.

However, latter Q3 of 2020, the national governments across key countries provided relaxations in the lockdown and infused significantly to recover the economic growth. Thus, it is foreseen to push the overall market growth in the next seven years. Moreover, the robust investments in the healthcare sector to build digitally advanced infrastructure is further expected to drive the market growth.



Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Report Highlights

In 2020, the WLAN infrastructure devices segment accounted for a significant market volume, i.e., 393.6 million units, due to the rapidly growing deployment of wi-fi 6 routers and gateways across residential, commercial, and industrial applications

In terms of value, the wi-fi 6E segment is projected to surpass the total market size by 2028. The high growth is attributable to the extended range of frequency band, i.e., 6GHz supporting capabilities, enabling mission-critical applications such as connected vehicles

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the market, accounting for 376.5 million units in 2020. The significant share is ascribed to the presence of many electronic manufacturing bases across key countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and others

Rapidly rising spending in building digital infrastructure across the healthcare sector, smart city projects, smart factories, and corporates is projected to capture the U.S. market size of USD 14.3 billion by 2028

Several prominent players across the globe are aggressively focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and expand the overall product offerings

