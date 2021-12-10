The Global Metal Chelates Market is expected to grow by $ 249.44 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Chelates Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090668/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the metal chelates market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand from pulp and paper industries and growing demand for wastewater treatment. In addition, rising demand from pulp and paper industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The metal chelates market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The metal chelates market is segmented as below:

By Application

• agriculture

• industrial and household

• water treatment

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the growing soil degradationas one of the prime reasons driving the metal chelates market growth during the next few years.



Our report on metal chelates market covers the following areas:

• Metal chelates market sizing

• Metal chelates market forecast

• Metal chelates market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal chelates market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Protex International, Syngenta AG, and Yara International ASA.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

