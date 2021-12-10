The Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market is expected to grow by $ 1.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090638/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the plant asset management (PAM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the incorporation of 3D modeling in real-time asset management and increase in the adoption of smart sensors. In addition, the incorporation of 3D modeling in real-time asset management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The plant asset management (PAM) market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The plant asset management (PAM) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power industry

• Pulp and paper industry

• Oil and gas industry

• Refining industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of new technologies by oil companies as one of the prime reasons driving the plant asset management (PAM) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on plant asset management (pam) market covers the following areas:

• Plant asset management (PAM) market sizing

• Plant asset management (PAM) market forecast

• Plant asset management (PAM) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plant asset management (PAM) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG. Also, the plant asset management (PAM) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090638/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________