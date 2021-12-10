USD 150.4 Million by 2028 Farm Equipment Market Size Lead by Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Segment (3.50% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by Vantage Market Research (VMR)

“According to the latest research study, the demand of Global Farm Equipment Market size & share expected to reach to USD 150.4 Million by 2028 from USD 114.2 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.50% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028”



WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major factors such as Government support to farmers in the form of loan waivers/credit finance/subsidized loans to drive farm mechanization is expected to propel the growth of Farm Equipment Market during the forecast period, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Farm Equipment Market by Type (Hand tool, Tractor, Combine, Plough, Drag, Sprayer, Manure spreader, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Farm Equipment Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Download Report (150+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/farm-equipment-market-1059/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The Report on Farm Equipment Market Highlights:

Company Profiles

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Assessment of the market

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview :

Government Supports Farm Loan And Finance To Drive the Market Growth

The implementation of a farm loan waiver policy supports farmers to buy farm machinery. Management launched several policies in several to support farmers with their mortgages and support farm industrialization. Like the Farm Service Agency gives secured and focus farm administration and operating expenses to family-size workers that are inadequate to secure business credit from a bank or from other lenders. FSA loans can also be utilized to acquire land, husbandry, machinery, feed, seed, and quantities. Every year, the management spends a huge amount of money on different subsidies to drive the agricultural sector. Consequently, various authorities have extended their assistance in the form of subsidies to assist operators to adopt advanced agriculture equipment to improve food generation.

High Cost Of Equipment In Emerging Economies To effects the Market Demand

The R&D efforts have succeeded in the expansion of advanced products that are proficient in managing multiple tasks. The exceptional machine involves complex mechatronic methods that require specific production and manufacturing processes. The designing, generation, and delivery of the equipment require huge expenses, which are displayed in the cost of the machinery made available to producers. The failure of small farmers to spend a high amount leads to the low infiltration rate of farm machinery in developing countries. Farmers in the emerging economic country in which farmers are reluctant to spend on expensive machinery.

Important questions answered in this report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Farm Equipment Market?

Which segments are included in the Farm Equipment Market?

Which top companies are active in the Farm Equipment Market?

What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Farm Equipment Market?

How can I get free sample reports or study of Farm Equipment Market?



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/farm-equipment-market-1059

Precision agriculture Adoption Boosts the Market Demand

The agriculture sector is within constant pressure to deliver agricultural goods to provide to the increasing population, which has made farmers concentrate on efficiency and potency to drive market growth. Accuracy farming is becoming popular among farmers that want to generate more with inadequate resources. This procedure of farming can effectively control the problem of high interest for food over different geographies. This procedure also enables farmers to increase their operational performance and improve production, thus reducing the gap within the availability and usage of agricultural products. Accuracy farming technology promotes the effective use of resources such as water, seeds, land, fertilizers, and agricultural machinery, which, advances the overall amount and character of the product. Newly delivered agricultural drones to large farms, district authorities, and publishers of agricultural produce. Therefore, the agriculture market is an opening for OEMs as they present upgraded potency to farmers.

Regional Analysis :

Brazil and Rest of South America to Fuel the High Market Demand Due to favourable Environment Conditions

Brazil and Rest of South America will show its dominance of Farm Equipment Market in next five years. However, it has accounted significant growth of Farm Equipment Market during the last few years. A majority of countries maintain farming as a core market, as the country has more favourable environmental requirements and geographic land that is proper for agriculture. This in turn is supposed to expand the farm equipment market in South America.

List of Prominent Players in the Farm Equipment Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. Escorts Group Haryana, India 2. Bucher Industries AG Niederweningen, Switzerland 3. Claas KGaA mbH Harsewinkel, Germany 4. Deere & Company Moline, Illinois, United States 5. Foton Lovol International Heavy Industries Company Ltd. Beihai South Road Weifang, China 6. Kubota Tractor Corporation Grapevine, Texas, United States 7. Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd Chennai,India 8. JCB Limited Rocester, United Kingdom

Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Farm Equipment market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Farm Equipment market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Farm Equipment market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/farm-equipment-market-1059/customization-request

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Recent Developments in the Industry :

1. July 2020: Expanding on its established line-up of attachments, John Deere unveiled its new CP18E, CP24E and CP30E cold planers. These new attachments offerings help operators who work on street repairs, levelling uneven pavement, texturing pavement and cleaning around larger milling machines. The CP18E, CP24E and CP30E are compatible with John Deere skid steers and compact track loaders, as well as equipment offered by competitors.

2. November 2019: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volumes and a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, showcased innovative Precision Farming solutions powered by advanced digital technologies for the very first time, at Agritechnica.

3. December 2019: CNH Industrial N.V. announced today that the Company completed its acquisition (previously announced on November 4, 2019) of K Line Ag, an Australian agricultural tillage and residue management equipment manufacturer.

This market titled “Farm Equipment Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 3.50% from 2021 to 2028 Market Size 2020 Value USD 114.2 Million Market Forecast for 2028 USD 150.38 Million Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Type Tractors Harvesters Soil Preparation & Cultivation Irrigation &Crop Processing Agriculture Spraying Equipment Hay &Forage Machines Others

Automation Automatic Semiautomatic Manual

Business Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Aftersales

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/farm-equipment-market-1059/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Table of Content:

Chapter No. 1: Introduction Report Scope Objectives of the Study USP & Key Offerings Target Audience Vantage Market Research Report Guidance/Walk-through Chapter No. 2: Premium Insights Market Snapshot Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Distribution Channel Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Asia Pacific Insights from Primary Respondents Chapter No. 3: Key Market Dynamics Introduction Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis

Browse More Related Report:

Concrete Paving Equipment Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/concrete-paving-equipment-market-0857

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/concrete-paving-equipment-market-0857 Electric Heat Pump Water Heaters Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electric-heat-pump-water-heaters-market-0833

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electric-heat-pump-water-heaters-market-0833 Pv Monitoring Technologies Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pv-monitoring-technologies-market-0798

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pv-monitoring-technologies-market-0798 Boiler Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/boiler-market-0751

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/boiler-market-0751 Package Substation Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/package-substation-market-1062





About Vantage Market Research:

We, at (VMR) Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs