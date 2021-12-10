The Global Foam Blowing Agents Market is expected to grow by $ 294.56 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foam Blowing Agents Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082054/?utm_source=GNW

29% during the forecast period. Our report on the foam blowing agents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for foam blowing agents from the automotive and construction industries and the increasing use of PU foams in sandwich panels. In addition, the growing demand for foam blowing agents from the automotive and construction industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The foam blowing agents market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The foam blowing agents market is segmented as below:

By Type

• HC

• HFO

• Others



By Application

• PU

• PS

• PO

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for methylal in manufacturing PU foamsas one of the prime reasons driving the foam blowing agents market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on foam blowing agents market covers the following areas:

• Foam blowing agents market sizing

• Foam blowing agents market forecast

• Foam blowing agents market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foam blowing agents market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Foam Supplies Inc., Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LANXESS AG, Sumitomo Corp., and The Chemours Co. Also, the foam blowing agents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

