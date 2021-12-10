Worldwide Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Industry to 2027 - Featuring AB Science, Biogen and Corestream Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market 2020-2027 by Treatment Type, ALS Type, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market will reach $762.3 million by 2027, growing by 5.8% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the increasing geriatric population worldwide coupled with growing prevalence rate of ALS, and the increase in R&D for new amyotrophic lateral sclerosis therapies.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Treatment Type, ALS Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Treatment Type

3.1 Market Overview by Treatment Type

3.2 Medication

3.3 Stem Cell Therapy

3.4 Other Treatments



4 Segmentation of Global Market by ALS Type

4.1 Market Overview by ALS Type

4.2 Sporadic ALS

4.3 Familial ALS



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

5.2 Hospital Pharmacies

5.3 Retail Pharmacies

5.4 Online Pharmacies

5.5 Other Distribution Channels



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

6.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 UK

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Germany

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 India

6.4.5 Australia

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

AB Science SA

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co., Ltd.

BrainStorm Cell Limited

Corestem, Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

