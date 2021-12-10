The Global Media and Entertainment Storage Market is expected to grow by $ 10.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Media and Entertainment Storage Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069663/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the media and entertainment storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing shift from traditional to digital advertising channels and the rise in popularity of 4K UHD content. In addition, the growing shift from traditional to digital advertising channels is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The media and entertainment storage market analysis includes end-user and solution segments and geographic landscape.



The media and entertainment storage market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• broadcast

• production and post-production

• media agencies

• advertising

• others



By Solution

• Network-attached storage

• Storage area network

• Direct-attached storage



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in the demand for live video as one of the prime reasons driving the media and entertainment storage market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on media and entertainment storage market covers the following areas:

• Media and entertainment storage market sizing

• Media and entertainment storage market forecast

• Media and entertainment storage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading media and entertainment storage market vendors that include Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the media and entertainment storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

