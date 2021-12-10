United Kingdom Green Construction Industry Report 2021: Green Construction Output Forecast to Record a CAGR of 9.8% During 2021-2025

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Green Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2016 - 2025) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green construction industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 19.7% to reach GBP 54,558.3 million in 2021.

The green construction industry in United Kingdom is expected to record a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2025. Overall green construction output in the country will increase from GBP 54,558.3 million in 2021 to reach GBP 79,312.7 million by 2025.

This report provides data and trend analyses on green construction industry in the UK, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 90+ charts and 75+ tables.

It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of green construction industry sectors in both value and volume terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

Scope:

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ green construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in United Kingdom.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Key Topics Covered:

United Kingdom Green Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

United Kingdom Green Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

United Kingdom Commercial Green Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Office Buildings - Green Building Construction Outlook

Retail Buildings Green Building Construction Outlook

Hospitality Green Building Construction Outlook

Restaurant Green Building Construction Outlook

Sports Facility Green Building Construction Outlook

Other Commercial Green Building Construction Outlook

United Kingdom Institutional Green Building Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

United Kingdom Green Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

Green Infrastructure Construction Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Toll Brothers Inc.

Clark Construction Group LLC

STO Building Group

Black & Veatch Corporation

Matrix Service Co

Helpful Alliance Company

IMEG Corporation

American Civil Constructors

American Technologies Inc

Amedore Homes Inc

Century Home Builders Group

E.W. Howell Co LLC

Huitt-Zollars Inc

Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company

Fieldstone Homes

Arkel International LLC

Flatiron Construction Corporation

Hoffman Construction Co

History Maker Homes

Lease Crutcher Lewis

David E. Harvey Builders Inc

Hunzinger Construction Co

JS Builders LLC

Calprop Corporationoration

G S E Construction Company Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9h3s7j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.