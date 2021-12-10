Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market (2020 to 2027) - Focus on Immunomodulators and Immunosuppressants

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market will reach $29.97 billion by 2027, growing by 4.3% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the growing prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS), the rise in funding for multiple sclerosis research, and increasing approvals of novel MS drugs.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global multiple sclerosis drugs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global multiple sclerosis drugs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Type, Drug Class, Drug Category, Route of Administration, MS Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type

3.1 Market Overview by Drug Type

3.2 Immunomodulators

3.3 Immunosuppressants



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Class

4.1 Market Overview by Drug Class

4.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

4.3 Interferon Beta

4.4 Sphingosine 1 Phosphate Receptor Modulators

4.5 Mixed Polymers

4.6 NF-?B Inhibitor

4.7 Pyrimidine Synthesis Inhibitor

4.8 Corticosteroids

4.9 Adrenocorticotropic Hormone

4.10 Other Drug Classes



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Category

5.1 Market Overview by Drug Category

5.2 Large-molecule Drugs

5.3 Small-molecule Drugs



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Route of Administration

6.1 Market Overview by Route of Administration

6.2 Oral Administration

6.3 Parenteral Administration



7 Segmentation of Global Market by MS Type

7.1 Market Overview by MS Type

7.2 Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS)

7.3 Primary-progressive MS (PPMS)

7.4 Secondary-progressive MS (SPMS)

7.5 Progressive-relapsing MS (PRMS)



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

8.2 Hospital Pharmacies

8.3 Retail Pharmacies

8.4 Online Pharmacies



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

9.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2.2 U.S.

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.3.1 Overview of European Market

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Germany

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.7 Russia

9.3.8 Rest of European Market

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

9.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market

9.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Other National Markets



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Abbvie, Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KgaA

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

