The Global Industrial Food Dryer Market is expected to grow by $ 642.89 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period

86% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial food dryer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for freeze-drying equipment in food processing and increasing production of food products in dried forms. In addition, Increase in demand for freeze-drying equipment in food processing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial food dryer market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial food dryer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Spray dryer

• Freeze dryer

• Fluidized-bed dryer

• Drum dryer

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in usage of infant formula as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial food dryer market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial food dryer market covers the following areas:

• Industrial food dryer market sizing

• Industrial food dryer market forecast

• Industrial food dryer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial food dryer market vendors that include Agridry Dryers Pty Ltd., Andritz AG, Binder and Theilen Dehydration GmbH and Co. KG, Bucher Industries AG, Buhler AG, California Pellet Mill, Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc., GEA Group AG, and HEINKEL Process Technology GmbH. Also, the industrial food dryer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

