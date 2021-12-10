Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

English Norwegian

A close associate to a primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Håkon Fonseca Nordang, close associate to Ana Prata Fonseca Nordang, executive vice president in Equinor ASA, has on 10 December 2021 sold 1566 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 236.30 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

