Global System on Module Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "System on Module Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Processor Type, Application, and Standard" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The system on module (SoM) market is projected to reach US$ 2,911.2 million by 2028 from US$ 1,651.6 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2028.



A system on module (SoM) is a small-form-factor computing solution that consists of hardware and software for developing embedded products. It is a single physical module that incorporates many computing components, including a central processing unit (CPU), random access memory (RAM), flash memory, power management unit, an Ethernet bus, and Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth radios.

Such convenient availability of hardware components as a single unit reduces the complexity of final product designs. The growing practice of integration of SoMs with ready-to-use operating systems, and ability to extend integrated support for development environments, frameworks, and other third-party software are providing lucrative growth opportunities for industry participants. SoMs also benefit through reduced complexity while allowing high flexibility in terms of the form factor.



Many players in the system on module market are providing off-the-shelf carrier boards that can be used in a wide range of applications. Thus, allows them to enhance their profit margin by leveraging the economies of scale and reducing the cost of products. Innovations and increased access to the latest technologies help SoM suppliers in gaining a competitive edge. Surge in the range of microchips and integrated circuits available for end-user industries and growing preference for micro system on modules by companies such as Motorola, SUN Microsystems, Xerox, IBM, and DEC in their Blade computers to provide flexibility in hardware and software development activities is further propelling the market growth.

The growing trends of implementation of the multicore processors in the industrial automation sector and the incorporation of advanced capabilities such as wireless connectivity, smart sensors, and imaging, boost the demand for advanced and efficient systems. The growing demands have enabled manufacturers to provide single-chip with multiple-core solutions, simultaneously saving costs, offering various CPU choices, and decreasing client design requirements.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the System on Module (SoM) Market

The system on module market players were experiencing significant demand from the end user until the outbreak of COVID-19. Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 government across the globe imposed various containment measures. While in some countries the governments imposed complete lockdown, while in some countries experience partial lockdown and business and factors were allowed to operate with various regulation.

Moreover, the supply chain of the system on module market was not affected from X86 side, as regular updates were rolled out by market players, however, the hardware side of system on module market was disrupted as manufacturing facilities of hardware were closed or were operating with limited workforce. Further, as major industries witnessed decline in revenue the adoption system on module market were on the lower side. Meanwhile, as economies reopened, and containment measures were relaxed the system on module market started to witness a positive growth in 2021.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rncy16