Outlook on the Antimicrobial Textile Global Market to 2027 - by Active Agent, Fibers and Region

The global Antimicrobial Textile market was valued at USD 10800 million in 2020 which expected to reach USD 14700 million by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5% from 2020-2027.



A Antimicrobial Textile is a structure that protects a microwave antenna. It is made of materials that do not interfere with the transmission of electromagnetic signals. Furthermore, it is naturally waterproof. Antimicrobial Textiles are used in aircraft to relay communications more efficiently.



Market Drivers

Antimicrobial textiles are increasingly being used in medical textiles.



Antimicrobial agents are used to either kill or inhibit the growth of germs. Antimicrobial fibers are fabrics that have had antimicrobial chemicals added to the surface or within the fibers. Antimicrobial compounds are added to the fiber during the spinning or extrusion process, coupled with dyes or pigments, or applied as a finishing procedure.



Market Restraints

Raw material price volatility



The prices of raw materials and energy utilized in the production of antimicrobial fabrics are fluctuating. The prices of these commodities have a direct impact on the value chain units, which comprise procurement and operating costs. Companies' profit margins are also affected by sudden price increases or decreases. The price and availability of raw materials have a significant impact on the ultimate pricing of antimicrobial textiles.



Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negligible impact on the antimicrobial fabrics industry, resulting in a modest reduction in CAGR. During COVID -19, the market has been affected by lower raw material output, supply chain disruptions, and impeded trade movements. The pandemic had an impact on end-use businesses including as food, beverage, retail, and home and personal care.



The Global Antimicrobial Textile Market is segmented into Active Agent, Fibers, Distribution Channel and Growing System. By Active Agent such as Synthetic Organic Agents, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based Agents, Others. Further, market is segmented into By Fibers such as Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Others.



Regional Analysis

Global Antimicrobial Textile Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the antimicrobial textiles industry. Because of the limitations in current medication therapy, treatment, and management of orthopedic, cardiovascular, ophthalmic, neurological, and a variety of other chronic conditions.



Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, Trevira GmbH, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. and Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc., Sanitized AG, BASF SE, Herculite, Smith & Nephew

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Antimicrobial Textile Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Active Agent

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Active Agent

5.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent

5.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Active Agent

5.3.1 Synthetic Organic Agents

5.3.2 Metal & Metallic Salts

5.3.3 Bio-based Agent

5.3.4 Others



6 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Fibers

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Fibers

6.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Fibers

6.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers

6.3.1 Cotton

6.3.2 Polyester

6.3.3 Polyamide

6.3.4 Others



7 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.3.1 Medical Textiles

7.3.2. Apparel

7.3.4. Home Textiles

7.3.5. Commercial Textiles

7.3.6. Industrial Textiles

7.3.7 Others



8 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Region

8.1 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent

9.3 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers

9.4 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.6 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.7.1 U.S.

9.7.2 Canada

9.7.3 Mexico



10 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent

10.3 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers

10.4 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.6 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.6.1 Germany

10.6.2 France

10.6.3 UK

10.6.4. Rest of Europe



11 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent

11.3 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers

11.4 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.6 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.6.1 China

11.7.2 Japan

11.8.3 India

11.8.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



12 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent

12.3 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers

12.4 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.6 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, Country

12.7.1. Brazil

12.8.2. Rest of Latin America



13 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent

13.3 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers

13.4 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

13.6 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13.7.1. Saudi Arabia

13.8.2. UAE

13.8.3. Egypt

13.9.4. Kuwait

13.10.5. South Africa



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Milliken & Company

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Active Agents

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2. PurThread Technologies

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Active Agents

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3. Trevira GmbH

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Active Agents

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Active Agents

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Active Agents

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 Sanitized AG

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Active Agents

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 BASF SE

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Active Agents

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Herculite

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Active Agents

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 Smith & Nephew

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Active Agents

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies



