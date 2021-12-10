Outlook on the Antimicrobial Textile Global Market to 2027 - by Active Agent, Fibers and Region

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Active Agent, by Fibers, by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Antimicrobial Textile market was valued at USD 10800 million in 2020 which expected to reach USD 14700 million by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5% from 2020-2027.
Antimicrobial agents are used to either kill or inhibit the growth of germs. Antimicrobial fibers are fabrics that have had antimicrobial chemicals added to the surface or within the fibers.
Market Drivers
Antimicrobial textiles are increasingly being used in medical textiles.
Antimicrobial agents are used to either kill or inhibit the growth of germs. Antimicrobial fibers are fabrics that have had antimicrobial chemicals added to the surface or within the fibers. Antimicrobial compounds are added to the fiber during the spinning or extrusion process, coupled with dyes or pigments, or applied as a finishing procedure.
Market Restraints
Raw material price volatility
The prices of raw materials and energy utilized in the production of antimicrobial fabrics are fluctuating. The prices of these commodities have a direct impact on the value chain units, which comprise procurement and operating costs. Companies' profit margins are also affected by sudden price increases or decreases. The price and availability of raw materials have a significant impact on the ultimate pricing of antimicrobial textiles.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negligible impact on the antimicrobial fabrics industry, resulting in a modest reduction in CAGR. During COVID -19, the market has been affected by lower raw material output, supply chain disruptions, and impeded trade movements. The pandemic had an impact on end-use businesses including as food, beverage, retail, and home and personal care.
The Global Antimicrobial Textile Market is segmented into Active Agent, Fibers, Distribution Channel and Growing System. By Active Agent such as Synthetic Organic Agents, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based Agents, Others. Further, market is segmented into By Fibers such as Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Others.
Regional Analysis
Global Antimicrobial Textile Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the antimicrobial textiles industry. Because of the limitations in current medication therapy, treatment, and management of orthopedic, cardiovascular, ophthalmic, neurological, and a variety of other chronic conditions.
Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, Trevira GmbH, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. and Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc., Sanitized AG, BASF SE, Herculite, Smith & Nephew
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Antimicrobial Textile Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Active Agent
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Active Agent
5.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent
5.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Active Agent
5.3.1 Synthetic Organic Agents
5.3.2 Metal & Metallic Salts
5.3.3 Bio-based Agent
5.3.4 Others
6 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Fibers
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Fibers
6.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Fibers
6.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers
6.3.1 Cotton
6.3.2 Polyester
6.3.3 Polyamide
6.3.4 Others
7 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Application
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
7.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Application
7.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application
7.3.1 Medical Textiles
7.3.2. Apparel
7.3.4. Home Textiles
7.3.5. Commercial Textiles
7.3.6. Industrial Textiles
7.3.7 Others
8 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Region
8.1 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Region
9 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent
9.3 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers
9.4 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.6 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.7.1 U.S.
9.7.2 Canada
9.7.3 Mexico
10 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent
10.3 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers
10.4 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.6 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.6.1 Germany
10.6.2 France
10.6.3 UK
10.6.4. Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent
11.3 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers
11.4 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.6 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.6.1 China
11.7.2 Japan
11.8.3 India
11.8.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent
12.3 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers
12.4 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.6 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, Country
12.7.1. Brazil
12.8.2. Rest of Latin America
13 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent
13.3 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers
13.4 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application
13.6 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13.7.1. Saudi Arabia
13.8.2. UAE
13.8.3. Egypt
13.9.4. Kuwait
13.10.5. South Africa
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Milliken & Company
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Active Agents
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2. PurThread Technologies
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Active Agents
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3. Trevira GmbH
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Active Agents
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Active Agents
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Active Agents
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 Sanitized AG
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Active Agents
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 BASF SE
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Active Agents
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 Herculite
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Active Agents
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
15.9 Smith & Nephew
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Active Agents
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
