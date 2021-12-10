Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Evonik Industries, Chemtura and Infineum Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Specialty fuel additives are defined as chemical compounds which are formulated to improve both quality & efficiency of fuels. Various specialty fuel additives like antifreeze treatment chemicals, fuel antioxidants, and cold flow additives are most commonly used across end use industries.

Key operating players in the specialty fuel additives market are focusing on producing products which are formulated to protect & improve fuel quality in storage systems, during distribution and in transports.



Market Drivers

The increase in consumption of fuel additives in the automotive industry is a key driving factor which is expected to drive the global specialty fuel additives market growth.

Through the automotive sector has witnessed its ups & downs, several characteristics regarding manufacturing technique and buyers demands have drastically changed during this forecast period. These additives facilitate unclogging of the blocked injectors, eliminate knocking, and provide other parameters of fuel safety & quality, are anticipated to boost the product demand across the automotive industry.



Also, the rise in levels of toxic emissions as a result of fuel used in vehicles has led to an adverse impact on environment which is expected to increase demand for specialty fuel additives across the globe. The increase in trends of additives in biodiesel blends in Europe, and North America to achieve efficient cold flow performance is anticipated to propel the growth of global specialty fuel additives market growth.



Market Restraints

The increase in demand for alternate fuels is a major challenge faced by market which expected to hamper the global specialty fuel additive market growth during this forecast timeframe. Also, huge investments in research and development activities may limit the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market is segmented into product such as Deposit control additives, Lubricity improvers, Antioxidants, Cetane improvers, Cold flow improvers, Corrosion inhibitors, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Diesel, Gasoline, Aviation turbine fuel, and Others.



Also, the Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Evonik Industries AG, Chemtura Corporation, Infineum, Innospec, Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Dorf Ketal Chemicals LLC, Dow Chemical Company, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

5.2 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1 Deposit control additives

5.3.2 Lubricity improvers

5.3.3 Antioxidants

5.3.4 Cetane improvers

5.3.5 Cold flow improvers

5.3.6 Corrosion inhibitors

5.3.7 Others



6 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Diesel

6.3.2 Gasoline

6.3.3 Aviation turbine fuel

6.3.4 Others



7 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market, By Region

7.1 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis, By Product

8.3 North America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Application

8.4 North America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico



9 Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis, By Product

9.3 Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.4 Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis, By Product

10.3 Asia Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.4 Asia Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis, By Product

11.3 Latin America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.4 Latin America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Country



12 Middle East Specialty Fuel Additives Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Specialty Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis, By Product

12.3 Middle East Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.4 Middle East Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size and Forecast, By Country



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Evonik Industries AG

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2 Chemtura Corporation

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3 Infineum

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 Innospec

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Lubrizol Corporation

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 Chevron Oronite Company LLC

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Dorf Ketal Chemicals LLC

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 Dow Chemical Company

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

