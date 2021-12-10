Active Biotech's nomination committee appointed

English Swedish

In accordance with a decision made by the Annual General Meeting held on May 19, 2021, the Nomination Committee shall comprise the representatives for the three largest shareholders by votes, as per end of September 2021, and the Chairman of the Board.

If a shareholder does not exercise its right to appoint a member, entitlement to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee transfers to the shareholder who is the next largest shareholder in terms of voting rights.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee is composed with participants representing the largest shareholders in Active Biotech as of September 30, 2021, and consists of:

Michael Shalmi, chairman

Mats Arnhög, MGA Holding

Per Colleen, 4:e AP Fonden

Peter Thelin

For the 2022 Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall prepare and submit proposals regarding the Chairman of the AGM, the number of Board members, a Chairman and Board members elected by the AGM, the fees and other renumerations to Board members and Board committee´s, number of auditors, the auditor, fees to auditors and election of a Nomination Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00



This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 pm CET on December 10, 2021.

