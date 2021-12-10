IBI Group Announces Acquisition of Solutions Provider, Telenium

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) (“IBI” or the “Company”), announced today that it has completed the purchase of the assets of Telenium Inc. (“Telenium”), (the “Acquisition”), including all intellectual property and technology assets. Specializing in telecommunications that integrate telephone, computer, and web technologies, Manitoba-based Telenium is most known in Canada for its integrated 511 advanced traveller information solution. The Acquisition bolsters IBI’s Travel-IQ™ product through access to new markets, and increases the firm’s SaaS portfolio and recurring revenue profile.



“With IBI now providing SaaS 511 service to nine Canadian provinces and territories, including the addition of Telenium’s client base, we are proud to provide advanced traveller information solutions from coast to coast across North America,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “Strengthening the market profile and competitive edge of our Travel-IQ solution, this acquisition also adds to our annual recurring revenue and contributes to our strategic growth goals.”

Established in 2001, Telenium’s software offering includes its 511 advanced traveller information solution and road condition reporting system. Its private- and public-sector client portfolio includes the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and PEI, as well as The Weather Network. As part of the Acquisition, IBI welcomes Telenium’s software development team to the firm.

IBI’s traveller information technology has been a significant contributor to the firm’s Intelligence-sector portfolio for more than 10 years. It is currently operational across North America in Alaska; Arizona; Kern County, California; Southern California; Connecticut; Florida; Georgia; Louisiana; Massachusetts; New York; Suffolk, Virginia; Wisconsin; Yukon; Alberta; and Ontario. IBI’s Travel-IQ technology is also being deployed in the UK and South Africa.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

