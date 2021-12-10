The Global Light Therapy Market is expected to grow by $ 201.87 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Therapy Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028433/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the light therapy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of SAD and the growing prevalence of skin disorders. In addition, the growing prevalence of SAD is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The light therapy market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The light therapy market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Domestic

• Healthcare



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the availability of compatible products as one of the prime reasons driving the light therapy market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on light therapy market covers the following areas:

• Light therapy market sizing

• Light therapy market forecast

• Light therapy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading light therapy market vendors that include Beurer GmbH, Biophotas Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lucimed SA, Lumie, Northern Light Technologies, Red Light Man Ltd., and Verilux Inc. Also, the light therapy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028433/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________