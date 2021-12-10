Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Market Report 2021-2026: MEMS and Electronic Packaging Application will have a Significant Share

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Glass Wafer Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor glass wafer market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.84% over the analyzed period to reach a market size of US$530.472 million in 2026 from US$356.472 million in 2019.

Rising demand for semiconductors across various industry verticals is predicted to support the market growth of semiconductor glass wafers. Wide adaptation of these in electronic segments along with technological advancement will contribute considerably to the development of the market. A rise in disposable income is the prime reason behind the growth of its end-user industries.

Further, new requirements are emerging in the electronic packaging industry which widens the scope of the semiconductor glass wafer market. The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and its development creates an expanding market opportunity for semiconductor glass wafers.

However, limitations in manufacturing and inaccuracy due to human error have the potential to constrain market growth. Furthermore, the presence of substitutes such as silicon further restricts market growth.



The electronic industry will have a significant share in the global semiconductor glass wafer market



The electronics end-user of the market is expected to show robust owing to spiking demand for electronics. Semiconductor wafers, such as silicon wafers, are used in the production of chips and microchips in electronic gadgets which are installed in computers, laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and others.

The industry utilizes glass wafers in wafer packaging and as a substrate carrier. It is also used in wafer packaging of sensitive components owing to their superior functionality and extreme reliability, especially under harsh environments.

Technological advancement and rise in disposable income have increased the demand for electric gadgets by the consumers at large, which will drive the market demand for electronic and semiconductor wafer glasses.



In the production of semiconductors, glass wafers act as a carrier substrate that is fabricated from highly delicate material which can be easily bent or tear. Glass enables the handling of semiconductors safely despite being delicate and thin. Glass is ideal for the production of semiconductors owing to its superior chemical and thermal stability.

Burgeoning demand for semiconductors will drive the demand for semiconductor glass wafers during the forecasted period. In the biotechnology industry, wafers and wafer glass are used in the production of microfluid chips, where the glass act as a substrate.

The glass enables a clear view required by the biotechnology application, hence enabling greater efficiency. In Integrated circuit packaging, glass wafers act as a substrate to deliver better performance and cost-effectiveness.



Limitations in manufacturing and inaccuracy due to human error have the potential to constrain the market growth



The major hindrance facing the semiconductor glass wafer market is limitations in the manufacturing process. An efficient semiconductor set requires precision and accuracy in manufacturing for smooth functioning. However, the occurrence of human errors may hinder the accuracy and impact the glass wafer market. Further, robots can be used to perform the task, eliminating the risk of human error.

But these robots come at a hefty price and budget constraints may bind their usage. Furthermore, silicon and metals are close substitutes for semiconductor glass wafers. The abundance availability of silicon makes it more accessible, constraining further, the market scope.



The benefits of using glass in semiconductors will enhance the market for semiconductor glass wafers



Glass is an ideal substance in the manufacturing of semiconductors and hence will drive the growth in the semiconductor glass wafer market. Of all, glass can be tailored made as per the requirement of the customer, and per the semiconductor manufacturing. Corning, for instance, offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor glass, whose size ranges from 3.2ppm/degree Celsius to 12.4ppm/degree Celsius, allowing the scope of resizing as per customer need.

Further, semiconductor glass wafers have less thickness and low wrap, requiring less space and helps in minimizing yield loss. Moreover, glass is transparent which enables an efficient laser de-bond process. These benefits provide glass wafers a competitive edge over their substitutes.



MEMS and electronic packaging application of semiconductor glass wafer market will have a significant share during the forecasted period



Based on application, the global semiconductor glass wafer market is segmented into optical substrates, MEMS, electronic packaging, microlithography, and others. MEMS and electronic packaging applications of glass wafers are projected to grow at a considerable rate owing to the burgeoning market. In microelectronic mechanical systems (MEMS), glass wafers deliver greater security to sensitive components.

Booming demand for electronics due to technological advancement and surging disposable income will drive the market growth. New requirements are emerging in the electronic packaging industry which widens the scope of the semiconductor glass wafer market.

The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and its development creates an expanding market opportunity for semiconductor glass wafers.



Covid Pandemic Insights



The coronavirus pandemic negatively affected the global semiconductor glass wafer market. A halt in production by the end-user industries, to honor the protocol developed by the government to break the cycle of the virus, resulted in a decrease in demand for semiconductor glass wafers.

