Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Spider Silk Featured on BBC Earth Series

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, announces today that its spider silk was featured in a new episode of the BBC Earth’s “Inspired By Nature” series.



To view a portion of the episode, please go to BBC Earth’s Facebook page and look for the “Bulletproof material made from a spider’s web” post at: https://www.facebook.com/bbcearth/videos/427557478860613/

“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, we don’t need to try to do something better than nature has, we simply need to find ways to reproduce what nature has already done,” said Jon Rice to BBC Earth when asked where Kraig Labs draws its inspiration.

Sample images of the Company’s recombinant spider silk silkworms and materials featured in the episode found on the Company’s website at www.kraiglabs.com/InspiredByNature

About BBC Earth

Celebrating nature, science, space and the human race, BBC Earth brings you face to face with heart-pounding action, mind-blowing ideas and the sheer wonder of being part of this amazing planet we call home.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

