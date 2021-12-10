Grant of stock options to managers

English Danish

Company announcement No 26-2021

10 December 2021





With reference to company announcement no 08-18 of 24 August 2018 and pursuant to article 19(3) of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (as amended) North Media A/S hereby announces the attached reporting of North Media A/S’ granting of stock options linked to the North Media-share to its managers.





Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

Attachment