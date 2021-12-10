The Global Metal Powders Market is expected to grow by $ 1.31 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Powders Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015539/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the metal powders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of powder metallurgy (PM) technology and the increasing demand for metal powders from structural auto parts. In addition, the increased use of powder metallurgy (PM) technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The metal powders market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The metal powders market is segmented as below:

By Type

• ferrous metal powder

• non-ferrous metal powder

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand from additive manufacturing (AM)as one of the prime reasons driving the metal powders market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metal powders market covers the following areas:

• Metal powders market sizing

• Metal powders market forecast

• Metal powders market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal powders market vendors that include Alcoa Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., BASF SE, Belmont Metals Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hoganas AB, Parshwamani Metals, Rio Tinto Ltd., and Sandvik AB. Also, the metal powders market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

