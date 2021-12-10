Worldwide Peptone Industry to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptone Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Peptone is used as a microbial growth medium that is generally prepared from sodium chloride & animal tissue. It can be derived from casein & plants, used in their hydrolyzed form to facilitate employment in culture medium. Peptone can be obtained from various sources of meat, soy, pea, gelatin, potato, wheat, and others.



Market Drivers

The rapid development of biotech industry is the major driving factor which expected to boost the global peptone market growth over the forecast period. To satisfy the truly developing market of the culture medium, new manufacturers & suppliers have ventured into the peptone market. Also, the growing technological improvements in the peptone & culture medium are expected to propel the global peptone market growth.



Great Manufacturing practices require the drug business to regularly check the sterility of their creation measures particularly in instances of strategic aseptic arrangements. For instance, bioMerieux had introduced two dried out peptone media for micro-organisms discovery that is Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies allowed to forestall its transmission.

Key players to explore organizations or labs in dried or live disseminate peptones. For instance, Soya, high energy starch is a type of non-meat peptone. Various trails require several peptones in various fixations to give the ideal supplement level to improvement, development & precise investigation results.



Market Restraints

Huge construction and maintenance costs of workrooms as well as dearth of experts and professionals may hamper the global peptone market growth throughout the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Peptone Market is segmented into type such as Animal Peptone, Plant Peptone, Microbial Peptone, and Others, by application Pharmaceutical, Research institutions, Food industry, Industrial Applications, and Others.



Also, the Global Peptone Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Regional Analysis

The increase in research and development activities in North America is expected to drive the global peptone market growth in this region. The United States contributed to the highest revenue share in biopharmaceutical industry due to high spending on pharmaceutical research & development over the forecast period.

The APAC region is also growing significantly due to increase in biopharmaceutical industries in this region. China exports of active pharmaceutical ingredients & generic drugs which expected to accelerate the demand for peptone in market. Also, Government of India had implemented several favorable policies to encourage biopharmaceutical companies for novel drug & molecule discovery.



Key Players

Various key players are listed in this Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Biospringer S.A, Global Bioingredients Inc, Kerry, Inc., BD Biosciences Systems & Reagents Inc, Affymetrix Inc, Merck Millipore Ltd, Hardy Diagnostics Inc, Solabia Group, FrieslandCampina Domo, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Peptone Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Global Peptone Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Peptone Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Peptone Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Animal Peptone

5.3.2. Plant Peptone

5.3.3. Microbial Peptone

5.3.4. Others



6 Global Peptone Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Peptone Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Pharmaceutical

6.3.2. Research institutions

6.3.3. Food industry

6.3.4. Industrial Applications

6.3.5. Others



7 Global Peptone Market, By Region

7.1 Global Peptone Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Peptone Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Peptone Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Peptone Market Share Analysis, By Type

8.3 North America Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Application

8.4 North America Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico



9 Europe Peptone Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Peptone Market Share Analysis, By Type

9.3 Europe Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.4 Europe Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Peptone Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Peptone Market Share Analysis, By Type

10.3 Asia Pacific Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.4 Asia Pacific Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Peptone Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Peptone Market Share Analysis, By Type

11.3 Latin America Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.4 Latin America Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Country



12 Middle East Peptone Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Peptone Market Share Analysis, By Type

12.3 Middle East Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.4 Middle East Peptone Market Size and Forecast, By Country



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3 Biospringer S.A

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 Global Bioingredients Inc

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Kerry, Inc

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 BD Biosciences Systems & Reagents Inc

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Affymetrix Inc

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 Merck Millipore Ltd

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 Hardy Diagnostics Inc

14.9.1 Overview

14.9.2 Offerings

14.9.3 Key Financials

14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.9.5 Key Market Developments

14.9.6 Key Strategies

14.10 Solabia Group

14.10.1 Overview

14.10.2 Offerings

14.10.3 Key Financials

14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.10.5 Key Market Developments

14.10.6 Key Strategies

14.11 FrieslandCampina Domo

14.11.1 Overview

14.11.2 Offerings

14.11.3 Key Financials

14.11.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.11.5 Key Market Developments

14.11.6 Key Strategies



