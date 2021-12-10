The Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market is expected to grow by $ 302.98 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006333/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the hexagonal boron nitride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the abundance of boron minerals and increasing demand from electronics and metallurgy industries In addition, the abundance of boron minerals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hexagonal boron nitride market analysis includes end-user and application segments and geographic landscape.



The hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Aerospace

• Metallurgy

• Others



By Application

• Coatings and mold release agents

• Electrical insulation

• Lubricants

• Refractory

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand from the automobile industryas one of the prime reasons driving the hexagonal boron nitride market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hexagonal boron nitride market vendors that include 3M Co., American Elements, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Denka Co. Ltd., HC Starck GmbH, Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Hoganas AB, Kennametal Inc., Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd., and SHOWA DENKO K.K. Also, the hexagonal boron nitride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

