ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolution at its General Meeting held on Friday December 10, 2021 at Rotterdam Ahoy, Ahoyweg 10, 3084 BA Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Resolution 1 was carried.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 Adoption of the new Articles of Association* 4,457,906,291 99.77 10,074,197 0.23 4,467,980,488 57.95 10,176,835

* Special resolution

Please note that a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution.

Shell’s Chair, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, said: “This resounding support from shareholders to amend Shell’s Articles of Association will enable a simplification of the company’s share structure and an increase in the speed and flexibility of capital and portfolio actions. The Board believes that the simplification will strengthen Shell’s competitiveness and accelerate both shareholder distributions and delivery of its strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society.

A final Board decision will be taken following completion of the consultation with the relevant Shell staff councils. The Board intends to proceed with the simplification as soon as reasonably practicable provided that it remains, in the Board’s view, in the best interests of the company and shareholders as a whole. In making its final decision, the Board will take into account all relevant factors.”

December 10, 2021

Linda Coulter

Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

