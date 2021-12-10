Global Liquid Handling System Market (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Product, Application, End-users and Geography

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Handling System Market (2021-2027) by Type, Product, Application, End Users, and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Liquid Handling System Market is estimated to be USD 3.53 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.33 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Market Dynamics

Major factors that drive the market growth are increasing expenditure in research & development activities, growing technological advancements, the need for new drug development, and the growing demand for high-output screening. All these help in driving the market growth of the Global Liquid Handling System Market. In addition to this, rapid adoption of automation in clinical settings and rise in the production of vaccines are also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Liquid handling systems are also used to eliminate errors and minimize the processing time at laboratories.

The rising prevalence of new infectious diseases is also forcing pharmaceutical companies to invest more in the drug development and production of vaccines. Hence this is also a major factor for creating demand. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are also using automated liquid handling systems for the early detection and treatment of diseases. Thus, all these factors help in boosting the market growth of the Liquid Handling System Market.



However, liquid handling systems involve high costs and complex operability which may restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, the software used in these systems is extravagant. When the integration of electronic components increases then the major problem that arises is software interoperability. Hence these factors may create hindrances in the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced a new highly automated, High-Throughput real-time PCR solution designed to analyze up to 6,000 samples in a single day to meet increasing global demand for COVID-19 testing.- 5th August 2020

2. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has merged with the Ingersoll Rand Industrial segment. Ingersoll Rand Inc. produces mission-critical flow creation systems, including air compressors, pumps, blowers, the Club Car brand of electric vehicles, and systems for fluid management, loading and material handling. - 3rd March 2020

3. Eppendorf AG has launched new automated liquid handling applications, the new epMotion 5070 and epMotion 5075 systems that provide a precise, accurate alternative to time-consuming manual pipetting and liquid handling tasks.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Hamilton Company, Perkinelmer, Inc., Sartorius AG, Corning Inc., Gilson, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Liquid Handling System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Positioning Quadrants, the publisher's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rapid Technological Advancements

4.2.1.2 Increasing Expenditure on Research and Development by Biopharma Companies

4.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Data Precision and Accuracy

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Cost Involvement

4.2.2.2 Complicated and Space-Consuming

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Research Activities in Genomics and Proteomics

4.2.3.2 Changing Scenario in developing Economies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.2.4.2 Barriers in Emerging Markets

4.3 Trends

4.3.1 Rising Production of Vaccines

4.3.2 High-Throughput Technologies and Laboratory Automation



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electronic Liquid Handling Systems

6.3 Automated Liquid Handling Systems

6.4 Manual Liquid Handling Systems Solutions



7 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pipettes

7.2.1 Electronic Pipettes

7.2.2 Manual Pipettes

7.2.3 Semi-Automated Pipettes

7.3 Consumables

7.3.1 Disposable Tips

7.3.2 Tubes and Plates

7.3.3 Reagent Containers

7.3.4 Other Consumables

7.4 Microplate Reagent Dispensers

7.5 Liquid Handling Workstations

7.6 Burettes

7.7 Microplate Washers

7.8 Software

7.9 Other products



8 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drug Discovery

8.2.1 High-Throughput Screening (HTS)

8.2.2 Compound Weighing and Dissolution

8.2.3 ADME Screening

8.2.4 Other Drug Discovery Applications

8.3 Genomics

8.3.1 Genotyping

8.3.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

8.3.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.3.4 DNA/RNA Purification

8.3.5 Other Genomics Applications

8.4 Clinical Diagnostics

8.4.1 Sample Preparation

8.4.2 Elisa

8.4.3 Other Clinical Diagnostics Applications

8.5 Proteomics

8.6 Other Applications



9 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

9.3 Research Institutes

9.4 Academic Institutes

9.5 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

9.6 Other End Users



10 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Funding



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Danaher Corporation

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.3 Eppendorf AG

12.4 Tecan Group Ltd.

12.5 Gardner Denver Medical (Division of Gardner Denver, Inc.)

12.6 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

12.7 Hamilton Company

12.8 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.9 Sartorius AG

12.10 Corning Inc.

12.11 Gilson, Inc.

12.12 Lonza Group AG

12.13 Qiagen N.V.

12.14 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.15 Brooks Automation, Inc.

12.16 SPT Labtech Ltd. (formerly TTP Labtech Ltd.)

12.17 Hudson Robotics, Inc.

12.18 Orochem Technologies Inc.

12.19 Integra Holding AG

12.20 BioTek Instruments, Inc.



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwgzp1