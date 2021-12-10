Kandy and Braidio Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate the Delivery of Digital Transformation as a Service Solutions

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), and Braidio, the global, award-winning mobile customer engagement platform today announced an expanded partnership that will power next-generation user experiences for an 80,000-user telehealth application and for a pet wellness application by a premier veterinary hospital system in the US servicing 25,000+ customers. Braidio WorkStreams™ threads information, knowledge, people, customers and business tools into a single point of revenue capture and productivity, and in partnership with Kandy, creates more engaging, edge-driven customer engagement experiences for its clients.



Braidio’s Customer Engagement as a Service platform leverages AI, low-code and powerful embedded real-time communications and is enabled by Kandy’s rich Cloud Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) capabilities including messaging, chat, voice, video and open APIs which make integrated communications and collaboration intuitive, accessible and scalable across web, mobile and app presences.

Kandy and Braidio have been working with AT&T on the evolution of the AT&T API Marketplace since its launch in 2019, providing businesses with capabilities enabling simpler faster and more efficient ways to communicate with customers in real time. Braidio, on the heels of its recent $50 million investment commitment by Global Emerging Markets and with a proven technology stack that includes the recent acquisition and integration of the AI-powered custom experience platform Leia, is positioned to drive its global expansion alongside Kandy, AT&T and Etisalat.

Kandy’s cloud-based real-time communications solutions enable Braidio to deliver on the healthcare, financial services, retail, construction, pet wellness, and veterinary medicine industries. Together Kandy and Braidio are now offering these solutions to Telcom partners and a global ecosystem of 300 million users and millions of enterprises in over 20 countries.

“Braidio has been an inspiration to us for many years,” said Chuck Canton, President of Kandy. “They bring significant expertise in industry-specific applications that leverage our Communication Platform as a Service capabilities. Industry analysts predict the programmable CPaaS market will exceed $20 billion by 2025, and because of this, enterprise organizations are looking to use programmable communications, such as those offered by Kandy, to redefine how they engage with their customers and employees. This is an exciting time for Kandy, Braidio, and the broader cloud communications industry, and these client wins contribute to our already accelerating user count and market penetration.”

“Braidio WorkStreams™ was an early adopter of the Kandy CPaaS platform and has embedded Kandy within our platform and within our 'adoption friendly' bundle of market segment focused turnkey apps for Healthcare, Pet Care, Financial Services, Field Services, and Retail that we distribute into channels such as AT&T, Etisalat and other global channels,” said Iain Scholnick Founder and CEO, Braidio. “The powerful combination of Kandy and Braidio’s platforms makes it possible for us to deliver a deeply integrated joint platform solution for Telco partners to immediately create and deploy tailored, engaging mobile edge experiences to drive new revenues and customer growth. Using Kandy’s CPaaS we help businesses create a better, edge-driven customer experience, more engaging, and accelerate digital transformation and revenue capture across their entire organization.”

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (“AVCtechnologies”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. In 2020, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., acquired Computex Technology Group and Kandy Communications. For more information, visit avctechnologies.com

AVCT Contact: info@avctechnologies.com

About Kandy

Kandy, an AVCtechnologies company, is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, CCaaS, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit kandy.io

About Braidio

Braidio’s award-winning WorkStreams™ Customer Engagement platform is an engine consisting of permissioning, orchestration, AI and low-code to rapidly deploy web, mobile and app Presences that thread all information, knowledge, people, and business tools and customer detail into a single point of Customer Engagement and productivity. The future of work will look very different than it does now. Braidio WorkStreams™ helps accelerate sales and revenue growth, improve customer satisfaction, and simplify employee on-boarding by efficiently spreading knowledge and insights across any workflow and business unit in real-time. Based in San Francisco, Braidio is surrounded by some of the most innovative and disruptive companies in the world. Braidio WorkStreams™ simplifies success. For more information, please visit www.braidio.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.