Finnish English

Scanfil plc Inside Information 10 December 2021 2.30 p.m.



Scanfil revises its adjusted operating profit downwards and narrows the range of turnover for 2021



The downward revision of adjusted operating profit is mainly due to the continuation of challenges in material availability and the worsening of the COVID-19 situation in the company’s operating geographies during the fourth quarter of 2021. These matters have affected negatively productivity and profitability of the factories. In addition, the inventory growth has exposed the company to increasing foreign exchange risk. This has expected to have a higher negative effect during the last quarter of the year than anticipated.



Customer demand has remained strong during the last quarter.



New outlook for 2021:



Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 680–700 million, and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 38–41 million.



The guidance for the remainder of 2021 involves still uncertainties arising from the potential negative impact of the availability of certain materials, especially semiconductors, and the COVID-19 pandemic on the delivery capability of the supply chain, factories production capabilities as well as customer demand.



The previous outlook for 2021, issued 13 October 2021:



Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 670–710 million, and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 41–44 million.



Scanfil publishes its financial statements for 2021 on Tuesday 22 February 2022 approx. at 8.00 a.m.



Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Petteri Jokitalo

CEO

tel. +358 44 788 2400

petteri.jokitalo@scanfil.com



Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analyzers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanization. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com

