GENE Presents Study Involving 200,000 Participants at 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GENE”), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease confirms that the Company’s Director of Clinical Affairs & Medical Education, Erika Spaeth, PhD will be presenting at 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.



New geneType Breast Cancer Test showed improved discrimination and calibration over traditional clinical models

Study included over 200,000 participants to validate the risk model with an expanded panel of 313 SNPs

Poster Presentation highlights the ongoing development of geneType Breast Cancer Risk Test

GeneType for Breast Cancer can identify risk in more than 85% of women. Note that only about 15% of women with breast cancer have a family member with history of this disease*

GENE is pleased to announce the Company’s Director of Clinical Affairs & Medical Education, Erika Spaeth, PhD will be presenting data from a new study the Company has undertaken with an expanded panel of 313 SNPs as part GENE’s ongoing test development and improvement for its geneType Breast Cancer Test.

This work has formed part of a development program to further improve the performance of the geneType Breast Cancer Test. It has been established that the ability to efficiently stratify women at high risk of developing breast cancer can lead to improved risk-reduction measures and patient outcomes. GENE’s latest model demonstrated an improvement in calibration and discrimination in women at risk of developing sporadic, non-hereditary breast cancer from traditional models. The study used 200,009 active UK Biobank (UKB) members aged 40 to 69 who were genetically Caucasian, with SNP data for 313 breast cancer associated variants.

This work highlights GENE’s ongoing commitment to continually improve the performance of the Company’s geneType Beast Cancer Risk Test. Dr Spaeth commented, “General population risk assessment tests like our geneType Breast Cancer Risk Test can lead to the identification of more women who would benefit from clinical intervention and consequently improved patient outcomes. In addition, risk assessment tests like geneType promote breast cancer awareness, empower women to understand their own risk and ultimately enable them to be part of the decision-making discussions with their healthcare providers.”

Source = *American Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/risk-and-prevention/breast-cancer-risk-factors-you-cannot-change.html

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GENE”) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GENE offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company’s lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products including its multi test covering over 70% of the most prevalent mortalities and morbidities.

For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

Forward-Looking Statements

