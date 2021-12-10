Japan Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities Research Report 2021 Featuring Equinix, At Tokyo, Digital Realty, Colt Data Centre Services, NTT Communications

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the Japan data center colocation services market, covering market trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments and market overview, market drivers and restraints, market size and revenue forecast (2020-2027).
Japan is an important data center colocation services market in Asia-Pacific. Increase in enterprise digital transformation initiatives, well-developed network and connectivity infrastructure, and rise in cloud technology adoption are expected to drive the market's continual growth. Surge in colocation services demand prompts services providers to intensify investments in the competitive Japanese data center colocation market to address the demand hike.
However, the market faces restraints such as meeting power supply requirements for new data centers, rising costs of construction, manpower, power, and real estate, and land acquisition challenges.
It includes compound annual growth rates, market shares (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand split), the competitive landscape, leading participants, and growth opportunities. The study uses primary and secondary research based on proprietary methodology to obtain valuable insights and generate informative content.
The report covers key companies such as:
- Equinix
- At Tokyo
- Digital Realty
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- NTT Communications
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the expected growth rates and drivers of the market's specific service areas?
- What are the growth restraints expected to impact the market's future in Japan?
- Where are key data center locations and why are they important?
- What are the significant developments in the market in Japan?
- What are the market's key industry trends?
- What is the market's competitive landscape like?
- Who are the key participants in the market? What are their latest developments?
- How was the demand split among verticals in the Japan data center colocation services market in 2020?
- What were the market shares by raised floor space of key participants in the Japan data center colocation market in 2020?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Growth Metrics for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Ecosystem
- 2020/21 Data Center Developments and Highlights
- Growth Drivers for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Restraints for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Key Market Trends
- Key Data Center Locations
- Location Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share by Raised Floor Space
- Key Services Providers
- Demand Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Building Hyperscale Data Centers to Support Demand Primarily from Public Cloud Providers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Data Centers Beyond Current Hubs to Leverage Resources and Business Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 3: Monetizing Opportunities from Manufacturing Industry's Digitization Drive
4. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phu4ui