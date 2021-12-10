Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: AS Infortar

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hanschmidt, Ain

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 07.12.2021

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 2,370; Unit price: 0.548 EUR

(2): Volume: 10,000; Unit price: 0.548 EUR

(3): Volume: 500; Unit price: 0.548 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,000; Unit price: 0.548 EUR

(5): Volume: 130; Unit price: 0.548 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(5): Volume: 15,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.548 EUR

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 08.12.2021

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 495; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

(2): Volume: 15,000; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,000; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,710; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

(5): Volume: 30,795; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

(6): Volume: 5,132; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

(7): Volume: 190; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

(8): Volume: 39,940; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

(9): Volume: 4,738; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

(10): Volume: 59,000; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

(11): Volume: 826,000; Unit price: 0.549 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(11): Volume: 985,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.549 EUR







Liisa Gross

Controller

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee