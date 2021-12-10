Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 07.12.2021
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 2,370; Unit price: 0.548 EUR
(2): Volume: 10,000; Unit price: 0.548 EUR
(3): Volume: 500; Unit price: 0.548 EUR
(4): Volume: 2,000; Unit price: 0.548 EUR
(5): Volume: 130; Unit price: 0.548 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(5): Volume: 15,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.548 EUR
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 08.12.2021
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 495; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
(2): Volume: 15,000; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
(3): Volume: 2,000; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,710; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
(5): Volume: 30,795; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
(6): Volume: 5,132; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
(7): Volume: 190; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
(8): Volume: 39,940; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
(9): Volume: 4,738; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
(10): Volume: 59,000; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
(11): Volume: 826,000; Unit price: 0.549 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(11): Volume: 985,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.549 EUR
Liisa Gross
Controller
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee