BIGG Digital Assets Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Netcoins Pay – a Bitcoin Rewards Prepaid Card

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Netcoins Pay, a prepaid card that enables users to draw from their Canadian dollar balance within Netcoins, and earn bitcoin back1 with every purchase they make on it.



​​Mark Binns, Netcoins CEO, remarked “We’re proud to have partnered with KOHO for this card. KOHO’s experience in working in this product category has been invaluable to us and we love that they also strive to equip all Canadians with control over their finances in an accessible and transparent manner.”

Netcoins Pay makes it easy for users to grow their bitcoin holdings through their everyday spending. Within the Netcoins platform, users will be able to keep track of their Netcoins Pay transactions and rewards. All rewards will be earned in CAD and automatically converted into bitcoin at set intervals by Netcoins.

Netcoins Pay will have the following features:

Earn 3% bitcoin back for the first 3 months 2

Earn 1% bitcoin back after that point

No monthly or annual account fees

Easy top up and funding via Interac e-Transfers ® or bank wires

or bank wires Apple Pay and Google Pay support

A choice of a virtual and/or physical card

“Netcoins Pay offers new and existing users yet another way to acquire bitcoin easily. It also acts as an excellent customer acquisition and engagement tool for us as a company, helping to foster activity within the Netcoins ecosystem.” said Mark Binns, CEO of Netcoins.

Netcoins Pay will be launched in waves, with it now available to a select group of testers. Other users are able to sign up for the waitlist at netcoins.ca/pay .

1 Rewards will be earned in CAD and converted into bitcoin by Netcoins.

2 Promotional offer for the first 3 months upon activation of the card. Total reward that can be earned at this rate is capped at CAD $100.

Interac and Interac e-Transfer are registered trade-marks of Interac Corp.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

Victoria@adcap.ca

T: 1.480.625.5772

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About KOHO

KOHO is a Fintech company on a mission to make the financial products transparent and intuitive. KOHO offers a full-service spending and savings account with no hidden fees that gives cash back on every purchase, and an integrated app that helps users spend smart and save more. KOHO is a Fintech company, not a bank. KOHO partners with a variety of banks and federally regulated financial institutions to deliver our products.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gia Senese

Gia@KOHO.ca

For more information, please visit www.koho.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.



The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.