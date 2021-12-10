Coya Therapeutics Applauds U.S. House of Representatives for Passing ACT for ALS

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (“Coya” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class approaches utilizing autologous regulatory T cells (Treg) and Treg-derived exosome therapeutics for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, applauds the U.S. House of Representatives for its decision to pass H.R. 3537 , the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS). ACT for ALS is bipartisan legislation aimed at establishing grant programs to address neurodegenerative diseases, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease). The Company encourages the Senate to quickly move forward with this bill.



“This is a significant victory in the fight against ALS. We at Coya strongly urge the Senate to follow the House’s lead and move this forward to help those affected by ALS,” commented Howard Berman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Coya Therapeutics. “This bill will ultimately benefit patients who may not have had the chance to previously participate in clinical trials. After the encouraging results of our Phase 2a study, we are working expeditiously to initiate our next clinical trial to confirm the safety and efficacy of COYA 101, an autologous, expanded Treg cell therapy in development to treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). As such, we are in strong support of this bipartisan bill.”

According to Congress.gov, “The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shall award grants to eligible entities to facilitate patients' access to investigational drugs that diagnose or treat ALS. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shall award grants to public and private entities to cover the costs of research and development of drugs that diagnose or treat ALS and other severely debilitating neurodegenerative diseases (1).”

For more information on H.R. 3537, please visit https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3537/text .

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics (TM) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class approaches utilizing adoptive regulatory T cells (Tregs) to target disease. The company’s CTreg (TM) (Cryopreservation for Tregs) system is patent pending and the first in the industry to overcome prior limitations of Treg cell therapies, allowing for serial infusions from a single manufacturing run. Coya’s proprietary TAI™ (Tregs Against Inflammation™) involves the conversion of millions of dysfunctional Tregs into billions of “Super Tregs,” with superior immunosuppressive functionality. Our patent pending iscEXO (TM) (immunosuppressive cell Exosome) platform is a Treg derived exosome asset focused on the advancement of disease modifying approaches to address the significant unmet medical needs of patients with ALS, Frontotemporal Dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com .

