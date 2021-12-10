Global Low-Code Application Platforms Benchmark Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low-Code Application Platforms 2021:Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses strategic imperatives in the market and evaluates providers based on platform capabilities and offers information on companies to action.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

As businesses emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic operating environment, they are caught in a strange position of having to resume former foci (streamlining operations, improving employee productivity, and enhancing the customer experience), but doing so in a wildly different operating environment than they were in 18 months ago.

Low-code development platforms, a technology that was just emerging into the market at the start of the pandemic, are well-suited to enable new ways of working in pandemic and post-pandemic times. These platforms allow far faster, easier application development, enabling business to quickly create and deploy new services that automate employee work and customer interactions.

They also allow line-of-business team members to take a more active role in creating the services they need to work smart in a completely new operating environment.

Companies to Action

Appian

Hyland

Mendix

Microsoft

Oracle

OutSystems

PegaSystems

Salesforce

ServiceNow

Zoho Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9vaj3