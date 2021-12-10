Growth Opportunities in Water Purification, Waste Sludge Treatment, and Nutraceuticals, 2021 Market Report

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Water Purification, Waste Sludge Treatment, and Nutraceuticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers conversion of mango waste into an environment friendly vegan leather, development of sustainable mango based bio-plastics used in food packaging applications, use of enzyme-based fermentation for treatment of waste sludge, generation of high-quality biogas in the paper & pulp industry, use of photo bioreactor processes for converting carbon dioxide emissions into algae for high-end applications.

The TOE also focuses on a micro-oxygenation technology for accelerating the process of winemaking, a process for manufacturing nutraceuticals, and development of semiconductor photo-anodes used in electrolysis for clean hydrogen generation.

The TOE additionally provides insights on development of saturated amino-acid films for removal of perfluoroalkyl substances from drinking water, and the development of hydroplastic polymers with high tensile strength for use in the packaging and electronics industries.

The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.

Innovations in Water Purification, Waste Sludge Treatment, and Nutraceuticals

Converting Mango Waste to Vegan Leather as a Feedstock For Clothing and Footwear Industry

Value Proposition of Fruitleather Rotterdam

Fruitleather Rotterdam - Investor Dashboard

Sustainable Treatment of Cellulose Fiber-Based Waste Sludge

Value Proposition of Sustainable Treatment of Cellulose Fiber-Based Waste Sludge

Episome Biotech - Investor Dashboard

Converting Waste Emissions to Nutraceuticals

Value Proposition of Pond Technologies Inc.

Pond Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Micro-Oxygenation Technology For Winemaking

Wine Grenade's Micro-Oxygenation Technology Takes Winemaking to the Next Level

Wine Grenade - Investor Dashboard

University of Texas, US

The Pennsylvania State University, US

Hexas, US

University of Gottingen, Germany

University of Cadiz, Spain

