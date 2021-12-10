Global Metal Casting Market to Reach $186.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Casting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032182/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Iron, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$127.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

- The Metal Casting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

- Aluminum Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

- In the global Aluminum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Ahresty Corporation

Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC

Alcast Technologies

Arconic

CALMET

Dynacast Ltd

Endurance Technologies Limited

GF Casting Solutions AG

Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.)

Hitachi Metals

MES, Inc.

MINO Industry USA, Inc.

NEMAK SAB de CV

POSCO

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Ryobi Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

Uniabex







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Metal Casting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Iron by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Iron by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Iron by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel, Aluminum

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Metal Casting by Application -

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting

by Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting

by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial,

Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel, Aluminum

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Metal Casting by Application -

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Casting by Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron,

Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,

Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Casting by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Casting by Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron,

Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,

Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Casting by Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,

Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



INDIA

Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 122: India Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Casting by Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron, Steel,

Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,

Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Metal Casting by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &

Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Casting by Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal

Casting by Material - Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Metal

Casting by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iron, Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,

Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the



