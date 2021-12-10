Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Report 2021 with Analysis of Incumbent and New Satellite Operators, Providing In-depth Profiles of 8 New Companies

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes incumbent and new satellite operators, providing in-depth profiles of eight new companies in the market.
These enterprises drive the current industry landscape transformation through plans to launch satellite constellations that range from two to 600, including subsequent constellation phases. Small constellations lower the connectivity cost and allow the availability of end-to-end solutions at lower prices. Service providers currently target the maritime, automotive, O&G, and agriculture subsegments.
The report covers the global satellite-enabled IoT market across 14 application subsegments in this report. They are governance, security, emergency services, automotive, maritime, aviation, mass transport, finance, hospitality, retail, oil and gas (O&G), utilities, environment, energy, agriculture, industrial, healthcare, smart city, and consumers. We study IoT implementation in each subsegment, technologies involved, key aspects, connectivity challenges, potential solutions, and the value delivered.
Growth drivers of the satellite-enabled IoT market include increased smart technology adoption, increased predictive analytics adoption for predictive maintenance, low cost and miniaturization of sensors, long battery life, and the adoption of dynamic and robust business models.
However, several restraints such as intense competition from terrestrial infrastructure, connectivity cost, and high initial investment capital remain. Although their impact is high to medium in the short term, the publisher projects a progressive reduction in effect over the forecast period.
Research Highlights
- Current and planned future applications in the market
- Value propositions for satellite-enabled IoT services
- Data sets required to provide a comprehensive solution specific to the use case
- The role of satellite-based connectivity in IoT architecture
- Drivers and restraints for each application subsegment and growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Satellite-Enabled IoT Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions the Study Will Answer
- Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Overview
- IoT System Architecture Utilizing Satellite-Enabled Connectivity
- Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Satellite-Enabled IoT Market
- Growth Drivers for the Satellite-Enabled IoT Market
- Growth Restraints for the Satellite-Enabled IoT Market
- Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Strategic Analysis
3. Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Participant Profile - Astrocast
- Market Participant Profile - Kineis
- Market Participant Profile - Fleet Space Technologies
- Market Participant Profile - Myriota
- Market Participant Profile - Sky and Space Company (SAS)
- Market Participant Profile - Hiber
- Market Participant Profile - Kepler Communications
- Market Participant Profile - Swarm Technologies
4. Use Case Analysis
- IoT Implementation Maturity
5. Use Case Analysis (Governance)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
6. Use Case Analysis (Security)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
7. Use Case Analysis (Emergency Services)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
8. Use Case Analysis (Automotive)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
9. Use Case Analysis (Maritime)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
10. Use Case Analysis (Aviation)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
11. Use Case Analysis (Mass Transport)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
12. Use Case Analysis (Finance)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
13. Use Case Analysis (Hospitality)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
14. Use Case Analysis (Retail)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
15. Use Case Analysis (Oil and Gas)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
16. Use Case Analysis (Utilities)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
17. Use Case Analysis (Environment)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
18. Use Case Analysis (Energy)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
19. Use Case Analysis (Agriculture)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
20. Use Case Analysis (Industrial)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
21. Use Case Analysis (Healthcare)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
22. Use Case Analysis (Smart City)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
23. Use Case Analysis (Consumers)
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Use Cases
- Demand by Application Subsegment
24. Case Studies
- Swarm Technologies IoT Architecture
- Swarm Technologies Solutions
- Swarm Technologies Use Cases
25. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Satellite-Based IoT Services for Enhanced Situational Awareness
- Growth Opportunity 2: ML and AI for Industry-Specific Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: IoT Architecture Expansion for Remote Assets
26. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Astrocast
- Fleet Space Technologies
- Hiber
- Kepler Communications
- Kineis
- Myriota
- Sky and Space Company (SAS)
- Swarm Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cjjig